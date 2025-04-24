St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway less than a week away; tickets are still available

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - We are in the midst of the final week before the drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

News Channel 3 will air the drawing for the winner live on Tuesday, April 29th.

You can buy your tickets for just $100 each to have a chance to win the Dream Home in La Quinta, and every dollar will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help in its fight against childhood cancer.

And if you enter to win the Dream Home by Friday, April 25, you'll also be entered to win an additional $10,000 home shopping and design spree courtesy of BoConcept Southern California.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to purchase tickets - Remember, only 17,500 tickets will be sold.