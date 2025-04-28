Indio fines Goldenvoice $20K after Coachella closer breaks curfew rules

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio has fined Goldenvoice $20,000 after one of Coachella's closing sets broke curfew rules.

City officials told News Channel 3 that the festival broke curfew rules by three minutes on Saturday, April 12. TMZ reports that the fine was for Travis Scott's set, which started late following a fireworks accident during Green Day's set.

It was the only fine issued across all three weekends, city officials confirmed.

The fines stem from a contract agreement between Goldenvoice and the City of Indio reached in 2013 where organizers get fined $20,000 if sets go five minutes past curfew, with additional fines of $1,000 for every minute afterward.

The curfews for Friday and Saturday are set for 1 a.m. while the curfew for Sunday is set for midnight.

It's far from the first time the city has fined festival organizers for curfew rules.

In 2024, Goldenvoice was fined $28,000 after Lana Del Rey's headlining set went 13 minutes over during her performance on Friday.

In 2023, Indio issued a $117,000 fine after all three Weekend 1 headliners, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Calvin Harris went over their performance times. Frank Ocean went over his curfew by an estimated 25 minutes after starting his set about an hour late.