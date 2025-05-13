Funding cuts threaten LGBTQ+ support amid rising challenges 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Officials at the Transgender Health and Wellness Center told News Channel 3 on Monday that half a million dollars in federal funding was pulled from the 'Marsha P Johnson LGBTQ Youth Drop-In Center,' putting it at risk of shutting down.

But those funds go far beyond the center, and help support other local programs like the Gay, Straight, Alliance club at Palm Springs High School.

The club offers a safe space for students, something Elena Song, club advisor, says is the biggest need facing LGBTQ+ students right now.

A community that is facing increasing challenges. According to the Trevor Project, more than one in ten LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered attempting suicide in 2024.

“I just hope that our politicians would see that great need for our students because the fact that they can’t be who they are, there’s that high risk of suicide and that is something that can be avoided if we have the funding to help support these students.” Elena Song, GSA club advisor

The club has been receiving funding support from the Transgender Health and Wellness Center, helping pay for shirts, funding scholarships for graduating seniors, and sponsoring trips. But with that funding now pulled, Song is having to look for other ways to keep these initiatives going.

"We need to get together and brainstorm different types of fundraisers. We’ll reach out to community members... Hopefully we’ll get a lot of participation from our community and community members.” Elena Song, GSA club advisor

