College of the Desert picks Val Martinez Garcia as its new superintendent/president

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The College of the Desert Board of Trustees has chosen Val Martinez Garcia as its new superintendent/president.

The board approved the hire with a 3-2 vote during a special meeting on Wednesday. School officials said contract details are still being finalized and will be presented for approval during a meeting on Friday.

"In Mr. Val Martinez Garcia, we have a leader who deeply understands both the challenges and opportunities facing College of the Desert," said Dr. Joel Kinnamon, Chair of the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. " His collaborative approach and commitment to educational excellence will help us build on our strengths and address the evolving needs of our students and community.

Martinez Garcia currently serves as the acting superintendent/president. Before that, he was COD's Vice President of Instruction and Vice President of Student Services, overseeing programs and services for more than 14,000 students.

His accomplishments include expanding the dual enrollment program and leading the development of the Educational Strategic Master Plan.

A news release by the school also noted Martinez Garcia's contributions to major facilities projects, including the Indio Campus Expansion and Palm Springs Campus Design.

He brings over two decades of leadership in higher education to his role.

He serves as Regional Representative for the Chief Student Services Officers Association. Martinez Garcia holds an M.S. in School Counseling and a B.S. in Sociology from the University of La Verne and is pursuing an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership

The selection follows a comprehensive recruitment process conducted in partnership with AGB Search, LLC, a national firm specializing in higher education leadership searches. The college received 73 qualified applications from across the country, from which four finalists were selected to advance to public forums and final interviews.