Point-in-Time Count data shows latest on homelessness in Coachella Valley cities

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County released updated data from this year's Homeless Point-in-Time Count.

As we reported last week, the data shows that homelessness in Riverside County continues to grow, but the rate is slowing.

This week, the county provided a breakdown on unsheltered and sheltered homeless in Coachella Valley cities.

The report shows that homelessness is up from two years ago, however, there was a 19% decrease in unsheltered homelessness. The county's program outcomes also revealed that more than 80% of people maintained housing stability over two years.

Data shows that the top three reasons reported for unsheltered homelessness in the county were Family Disruption, Lack of Income, and Unemployment.

You can check out the full summary below: