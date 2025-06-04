Soaring Success: Bald eagle nest livestream helping conservation efforts

It's been a big week for Sunny and Gizmo, the eaglets at the Big Bear nest. The whole world was watching as Sunny took her first flight on Monday.

Now the whole world waits for Gizmo to join her in the skies.

You can watch the nest live camera on YouTube.

Besides being just fun to watch, the livestream is an example of conservation success. Bald eagles were once on the brink of extinction. Now, thanks to public awareness from livestreams like this, their population is soaring.

First Alert Meteorologist Katie Boer has been tracking their every move.

Katie talked to a local conservationist about the livestream’s global impact and when we can expect Gizmo to spread her wings too.