Palm Springs Public Library opens temporary location during $30M renovation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library will relocate its services to a temporary location within the city later this year, as it moves forward with a $30 million-plus renovation project, officials said today.

The Palm Springs City Council approved a three-year lease agreement Wednesday with Rimrock LLC that will use a 6,000-square-foot building as its short-term location starting the first week of August.

The facility will be held at Rimrock Plaza, 4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, on the corner of Gene Autry Trail.

"We're excited about it; it's a great space, '' said Library Manager Julie Warren.

The library, located at 300 S. Sunrise Way, will be open until July 19, which coincides with the end of its summer reading program, and it will be closed for up to 36 months for renovations.

Officials said the plaza will retain all essential services, including the use of public computers, baby and toddler story times, teen S.T.E.A.M. events, passport acceptance services and all of its digital media services.

Library staff will expand adult programs at other libraries within the city, including Welwood Murray Library, at 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

According to the project timeline, construction will be expected to conclude in February 2027.

More information about the project can be obtained by calling the library at 760-322-7323.