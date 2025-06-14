Man arrested for allegedly threatening shooting at Palm Springs ‘No Kings Day’ protest

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A La Quinta man was arrested after allegedly making an online post threatening a shooting at the "No Kings Day" protest in Palm Springs Saturday evening.

Edward Miranda, 28, was arrested Friday night in La Quinta. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail and faces charges of criminal threats and threats to interfere with civil rights.

Palm Springs police said officers became aware of the online post Friday afternoon and "promptly responded to concerns raised by the community." PSPD worked with the FBI to identify Miranda as the suspect.

During the investigation, PSPD served one search warrant at a residence in Riverside County and one search warrant at a residence in San Bernardino County, resulting in the seizure of one firearm belonging to the suspect.

“We take all threats to public safety seriously and will vigorously pursue those intent on committing violence in our community,” said PSPD Chief Andrew Mills. “Thanks to the vigilance of a community member who saw something and said something, along with the tireless efforts of our PSPD detectives and FBI partners, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, ensuring the safety of tonight’s event.”

PSPD said there will be a heavy police presence at tonight's rally to ensure the rally remains safe.

The rally will be held in the Downtown Park from 6 pm to 8 pm. Similar protests were also held Saturday morning in Rancho Mirage an Cathedral City

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact PSPD at (760) 327-1441 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.



