Sentencing for man convicted twice in murder of a Palm Springs art dealer rescheduled again

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The sentencing was once again rescheduled for a former attorney convicted for his role in the murder of a Palm Springs art dealer.

In 2022, David Replogle, 76, was convicted of murder and multiple other charges following a retrial for the 2008 death and disappearance of 74-year-old Clifford Lambert.

Clifford Lambert

Sentencing hearings have been scheduled multiple times in the three years since the conviction, but it has been pushed back.

On Friday, Judge Anthony Villalobos stated there was no time to hear the motion because it could take too long, as he had a jury trial in the middle of closing arguments set for today.

Asking both attorneys if they could come back later this afternoon, the attorney representing Replogle said no.

Sentencing is now set for July 18.

The case, originally involving six co-conspirators who murdered Lambert for financial gain, has dragged on for 15 years.

All the men have been convicted or made plea deals.

Replogle, once a prominent Bay Area attorney, forged Lambert’s name on official documents, allowing the men to drain bank accounts and take assets.

One of the other co-conspirators in this case, Craig Anthony McCarthy, is also scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. There is no word on whether that will also be rescheduled.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.