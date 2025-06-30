Wolf Fire smoke continues to affect the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Smoke from the Wolf Fire continues to push into the Coachella Valley.

The South Coast AQMD has issued a smoke advisory until 6 PM on Monday. Smoke will most heavily impact the areas near the fires. PM2.5 levels may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups or higher in the Banning Pass and San Jacinto Mountains.

According to the American Lung Association, individuals with pre-existing heart or lung conditions, older adults, children, and pregnant women are at higher risk of experiencing more severe health effects. Short-term exposure to smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, and eye and throat irritation for healthy individuals, but long-term or heavy exposure can lead to more serious health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and even premature death, especially for those with existing conditions.

Residents are being asked to reduce outdoor activity, stay indoors and wear N95 masks.

