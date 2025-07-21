Residents reeling after fire damages five homes in mobile home park

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents at the Ramon Mobile Home Park are grappling with the aftermath of a fire that damaged five homes Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say five fire engines and two ambulances responded to the scene, working quickly to contain the blaze. The fire was under control within a short time, but not before it forced residents from their homes and led to the hospitalization of one person for smoke inhalation.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, some residents expressed concerns about access to fire hydrants.

