Skip to Content
News

Residents reeling after fire damages five homes in mobile home park

By
Published 11:45 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents at the Ramon Mobile Home Park are grappling with the aftermath of a fire that damaged five homes Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say five fire engines and two ambulances responded to the scene, working quickly to contain the blaze. The fire was under control within a short time, but not before it forced residents from their homes and led to the hospitalization of one person for smoke inhalation.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, some residents expressed concerns about access to fire hydrants.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content