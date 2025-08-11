CVUSD presents new North Shore Elementary School at Grand Opening

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Unified School District officials were on hand Monday morning to welcome students and families as they celebrated the Grand Opening of the district's much awaited and anticipated new school, North Shore Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza, CVUSD Board President Jocelyn Vargas and North Shore's new Principal Elisa Gentry along with other district officials joined everyone in the multipurpose room for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Dr. Esparza told attendees, "As the Superintendent, I'm honored to say that North Shore parents, advocates, and the entire community will be welcoming our new school and you all made it happen. . . I would also like to take a moment to thank many individuals who helped turn this long standing dream into a reality."

The dream to build the new elementary school in the North Shore community near the Salton Sea started as far back as 2008, then CVUSD was finally able to unveil plans for the site in December, 2021.

Plans for North Shore Elementary moved ahead as the district broke ground the following year.

Up until now, students who live in North Shore went to Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca, about five and a half miles away.

Now they will be able to attend school much closer to home. North Shore Elementary is located at 96100 70th Avenue in Mecca at the corner of Arthur Street. The first round of kids at North Shore Elementary will start their school year on August 20th.