Family and friends hold night vigil for Cathedral City teen killed in shooting

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A nighttime vigil was held late Thursday night following the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, identified as Alan Martinez by family, also known as Reuben.

Loved ones gathering around 9:00 p.m. at the site of the attack, near the intersection of Whispering Palms Trail and Mission Indian Trail, south of Ramon Rd.

A small memorial was crafted by those that new him, constructed of crosses, candles, and other items brought by about 40 visitors that joined the remembrance.

Martinez's mother, Bernize Manrriquez, said the gathering was meant to promote unity, and as a call for action to bring violence in the community to an end.

Martinez was shot by a group people in a car following a confrontation, which then sped off.

Investigators have not announced the arrest of any suspects.