Back-to-school worries at CVUSD after sweeping staff cuts

Published 11:37 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - As the start of the school year approaches, some educators in the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are expressing concern over the district’s readiness following deep staffing cuts. With hundreds of positions eliminated to address a $50 million budget deficit, some say the district faces an uncertain fall marked by reduced support services and strained resources.

Some say the remaining staff will be stretched too thin, potentially affecting the quality of instruction and student support.

Luis Avila

