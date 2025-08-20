Skip to Content
News

New PS Pride executive director talks vision, overcoming sponsorship shortfalls

By
New
Published 12:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Just one day after being appointed as the new executive director of Palm Springs Pride, Jasmine Sullivan-Waits sits down with News Channel 3 to share her vision for the future of one of the city's most celebrated events — and to address the financial challenges ahead.

One of her immediate concerns is a noticeable drop in sponsorship commitments for the upcoming Pride celebration.

Despite the financial hurdles, the new director remains optimistic.

The move goes into effect Sept. 1.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content