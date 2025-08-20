New PS Pride executive director talks vision, overcoming sponsorship shortfalls

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Just one day after being appointed as the new executive director of Palm Springs Pride, Jasmine Sullivan-Waits sits down with News Channel 3 to share her vision for the future of one of the city's most celebrated events — and to address the financial challenges ahead.

One of her immediate concerns is a noticeable drop in sponsorship commitments for the upcoming Pride celebration.

Despite the financial hurdles, the new director remains optimistic.

The move goes into effect Sept. 1.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.