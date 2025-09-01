Skip to Content
Local businesses ready for season, but uncertainty looms

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)— As Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, local businesses are shifting gears and preparing for the busy months ahead.

Now, as the valley gears up for high season, business owners are hopeful — but wary. A key concern is the possible dip in Canadian snowbirds, long a dependable source of winter revenue. Some Canadian visitors have expressed hesitation about returning this season, citing political rhetoric and tensions.

With the return of events and cooler weather on the horizon, local businesses are ready—but know the season may look different this year.

