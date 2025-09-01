Two injured after off-road vehicle rollover crash in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in an off-road vehicle Monday afternoon in Coachella.
The crash was reported just after 4:45 p.m. near Avenue 58 and Tyler Street.
According to CAL FIRE, one patient sustained major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center.
A second patient sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance.
There were no details available on what led to the crash.
