Two injured after off-road vehicle rollover crash in Coachella

Published 5:41 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in an off-road vehicle Monday afternoon in Coachella.

The crash was reported just after 4:45 p.m. near Avenue 58 and Tyler Street.

According to CAL FIRE, one patient sustained major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center.

A second patient sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance.

There were no details available on what led to the crash.

Jesus Reyes

