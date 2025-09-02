Palm Springs police search for pool equipment thieves

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department released surveillance video of thieves in action over the weekend at a home.

Thieves were seen on camera stealing a Dolphin Nautalis Pool Vacuum, which is valued at a little over $1,000, police said. One thief climbs over the fence to grab the equipment. A second person can be seen helping get the object over the fence.

Police said the theft happened in the early morning hours on Friday on the 2600 block of Lawrence Crossley Road.

Palm Springs Police is asking the community for help in identifying the thieves.

If you recognize the individuals in the video, contact Detective Doherty at 760 323-8142 or Alexander.Doherty@palmspringsca.gov.