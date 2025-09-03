20-year-old Thousand Palms man missing since Friday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 20-year-old Thousand Palms man has been reported missing. Family said Derek Gillum was last seen leaving his residence on La Canada Way in Thousand Palms Friday at around 10:30 p.m.

Recent photo of Derek Gaillum Photo of Derek Gaillum taken in 2024

Gaillum is described as six feet tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown khaki pants, a blue Dodger hat turned backwards with black Vans.

Photo taken Friday night (8/29/25)

Family told News Channel 3 he was last seen getting into white PT Cruiser.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance. If you have any information call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.