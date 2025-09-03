20-year-old Thousand Palms man missing since Friday
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 20-year-old Thousand Palms man has been reported missing. Family said Derek Gillum was last seen leaving his residence on La Canada Way in Thousand Palms Friday at around 10:30 p.m.
Gaillum is described as six feet tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown khaki pants, a blue Dodger hat turned backwards with black Vans.
Family told News Channel 3 he was last seen getting into white PT Cruiser.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance. If you have any information call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.
