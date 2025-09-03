PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Springs man accused of lewd contact with a minor from out of the state was arrested Tuesday.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested in the area of 1200 E. Palm Canyon Drive.

Palm Springs police said they were alerted last week to inappropriate online communications involving an adult male and a juvenile who resides out of state.

"Investigators reviewed the information provided and confirmed evidence of sexually explicit conversations between the suspect and the juvenile, who is 15 years old," police said.

Police added that the suspect is alleged to have knowingly communicated with the juvenile while aware of their age.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $10,000 bail. Police said he faces charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Palm Springs Police Department is continuing to examine electronic evidence related to this case and will coordinate with out-of-state authorities as needed. Anyone with information about Simmons or who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact Detective Gilberto Alcaraz at 760-323-8123 or gilberto.alcaraz@palmspringsca.gov.

