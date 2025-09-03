Police pursuit ends in Rancho Mirage Wednesday morning

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A pursuit ended in Rancho Mirage Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started at around 8:10 a.m. in the area of Frank Sinatra Drive and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage for a vehicle code violation, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies attempted a stop for a vehicle code violation but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Highway 111 and Thunderbird Road in Rancho Mirage, where deputies negotiated with the driver to surrender.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There was no additional information available on the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.