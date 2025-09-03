Skip to Content
Yellow Cab of the Desert no longer in service

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Yellow Cab of the Desert is no longer in operation, News Channel 3 has confirmed.

Several drivers reached out to News Channel 3 on Tuesday saying the company is out of service.

News Channel 3 called their office and a voicemail confirmed the company is no longer in service, directing customers to another phone number. The number directed us to City Cab, who is absorbing Yellow Cab of the Desert.

