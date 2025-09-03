Yellow Cab of the Desert no longer in service

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Yellow Cab of the Desert is no longer in operation, News Channel 3 has confirmed.

Several drivers reached out to News Channel 3 on Tuesday saying the company is out of service.

News Channel 3 called their office and a voicemail confirmed the company is no longer in service, directing customers to another phone number. The number directed us to City Cab, who is absorbing Yellow Cab of the Desert.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut will have more in an in-depth interview with Sunline at 4:00 p.m.