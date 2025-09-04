One person dead after crashing vehicle into ditch on I-10 near Palm Drive

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was pronounced dead after a crash on Interstate 10 west of Palm Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle went into a ditch.

CHP Officer David Torres told News Channel 3 that the vehicle was traveling westbound on the I-10, when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver unsafely turned to the right, left the roadway and drove down an embankment.

Paramedics arrived roughly 30 minutes later and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.