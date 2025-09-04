Phone threat draws police presence at Palm Springs High School, no threat identified

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Students and staff at Palm Springs High School are back in classrooms after an anonymous phone threat prompted a brief lockdown and heavy police presence Thursday morning.

Palm Springs Unified School District sent a message to parents the school is on lockdown after an anonymous phone threat to the front office. Police and security investigated and swept the campus in an abundance of caution.

PSUSD Message to Parents:

"Hello families. We wanted to alert you that the school is currently on lockdown as we have received an anonymous phone threat to our front office. Palm Springs Police and our security team are investigating and sweeping the campus in an abundance of caution. We will let you know as soon as the campus is cleared. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

The lockdown was lifted after the campus was cleared by 1:45 p.m., and all students and staff were deemed safe, PSUSD said in a statement.