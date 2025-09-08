Skip to Content
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on I-10 near Cook Street

today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:00 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Cook Street.

The crash was reported at around 1 p.m.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed a person was on the ground in the middle of the freeway. The person was taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition.

At least one vehicle was damaged.

The crash caused some traffic delays on eastbound side of the freeway, however, traffic was moving again by 2:25 p.m.

Jesus Reyes

