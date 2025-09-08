Tuberculosis case amid rise in respiratory illnesses in Coachella Valley

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Health officials are continuing to respond to a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Indio High School, first reported last Friday.

This case comes as respiratory illnesses are rising across the Coachella Valley. Local clinics and hospitals are seeing more patients with flu-like symptoms. Health providers report that cases of the common cold and COVID-19 infections are circulating, while most remain mild and are not causing major concern.

Health officials are reminding residents to be careful — stay home if you're sick, wear masks if needed, and see a doctor if you have a persistent cough or trouble breathing.

