Skip to Content
News

Tuberculosis case amid rise in respiratory illnesses in Coachella Valley

By
New
Published 1:34 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Health officials are continuing to respond to a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Indio High School, first reported last Friday.

This case comes as respiratory illnesses are rising across the Coachella Valley. Local clinics and hospitals are seeing more patients with flu-like symptoms. Health providers report that cases of the common cold and COVID-19 infections are circulating, while most remain mild and are not causing major concern.

Health officials are reminding residents to be careful — stay home if you're sick, wear masks if needed, and see a doctor if you have a persistent cough or trouble breathing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content