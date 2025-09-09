Breezy & Cooler with Below Normal Temps this Week

A lovely Tuesday shaping up across the Coachella Valley today as we begin to enjoy some cooler, below normal temperatures, drier conditions and a few breezes this week.

A large low-pressure system is moving into the west, leading to stronger onshore flow that will bring a noticeable cooling across Southern California.

A Wind Advisory is in place until 1am Wednesday for the San Bernadino, Riverside and San Diego County mountains, as well as Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, Borrego Springs, Banning Pass and Desert Hot Springs. In the Coachella Valley, afternoon and evening winds will gust 30-40 mph, with stronger gusts possible through mountain ridges, slopes, and passes like San Gorgonio, where we could see gusts up to 55mph. Blowing dust may develop—but there are no dust advisories at this point. Primary impact areas will be in our mountains, the Banning Pass and Desert Hot Springs.

Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with highs dropping into the low 90s, well below the seasonal normal of 104.

Winds will ease overnight but return to a lesser extent Wednesday.

Looking ahead, temperatures begin a gradual warm-up Friday and Saturday—still staying the in the 90s. Models show a ridge of high pressure beginning to build early next week, leading to a subtle increase in temps…. And highs climbing closer to seasonal, but still below average looking into next week. The next couple days the valley gets to enjoy mostly sunny and dry days — a WELCOME relief from our oppressive, muggy weather we started the month of September with.