Local businesses join FIND Food Bank for Action Hunger Awareness Month

Coachella Valley businesses are joining the movement to end hunger. Telemundo 15 anchor Hernan Quintas spoke with Katie Finn, owner of Desert Wine Shop in La Quinta, who shared her personal story on why this campaign is crucial to our community.

Finn is no stranger to serving up some of the best wine found in the desert, but now she is uncorking a special promotion to help stamp out hunger.

“We are putting together some three-bottle promotional gift packs for Find Food Bank for Hunger Action Awareness Month. These are different price points, different bottles that I've put together and curated for great hostess,” Finn said

Finn is no stranger to the FIND Food Bank. For the last five years, the unique wine shop has been supporting this campaign to end hunger.

“We appreciate the local support of businesses like Katie at the wine shop to step up to the plate, so to speak, to be able to say, while you're doing your normal course of activities in La Quinta or other cities in the valley, and you have an opportunity to also support fine food bank, please do that, especially during Hunger Action Month,” said La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans.

And even though Katie never experienced food insecurity herself, her mom as an educator here in the Coachella Valley, saw the need directly.

“When my mother became a school teacher in Palm Springs, she became aware that a lot of times the lunch provided breakfast or lunch was the only meal that these kids would ever get, and so she stocked a utility cabinet full of snacks that she would buy in bulk, and realizing that, you know, you can't do you can't learn if you're hungry, you can't Focus, you can't concentrate,” Finn said.

Debbie Espinoza, President/CEO of the FIND Food Bank, added, “So it's not just the kids. We're looking at a community-wide effort to make sure that the kids and their families are taken care of, as well as our fixed-income seniors. They may be coming in from the summertime, where they were in higher need, but they still are in need during the time of school. They're very active. They have to take tests. They have to make sure that they can do well in school, and it takes healthy and nutritious food that they have regular access to at all times in order to be able to do that.”

“I think my mother would be very proud that we're supporting the fine food bank and helping people not be food insecure,” Finn said.

Both FIND and the City of La Quinta are grateful to all local businesses for their support and extend an invitation. Hunger Action Month campaign runs throughout the month of September, and it is not too late for other businesses to join in.

“FIND Food Bank, which is the Regional Food Bank that serves our area, wants to thank all of the cities and all of the businesses, like desert wine shop, like the city of La Quinta, for lighting up orange, for creating really beautiful packages where people can both support local business as well as supporting local ending hunger initiatives, so that everybody is taken care of here in our community,” Espinoza said.

Evans added, “So any challenge to these city officials that are listening or watching other cities, please make sure that you get behind FIND Food Bank, so many of our residents, collectively, are getting services from FIND and we need to get that path out of poverty, and by helping food insecurity, we can do that together.”

List of local businesses participating:

1)Desert Wine Shop in La Quinta

• Selling special 3 bottle wine packs where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to FIND

• Promo runs from 9/1-9/30

2) Nutrishop in Indio

• donating 10% of sales from the store on Monday 9/8/25

3) Handel's Ice Cream (3 locations)

• donating 20% of sales from all 3 locations in Indio, La Quinta and Palm Desert Thursday 10/2/25

4) Grill-A-Burger in Palm Desert

• Monthlong milk shake campaign 9/1-9/30, portion of each milkshake sold will be donated to FIND in addition to a second promo below

• 20% of Sales from Tuesday 9/30/25 donated to FIND

5) La Fe Wine Bar in Palm Desert

• wine event (date TBC) check out our website for updates on the wine event

6) Burgers & Beer in La Quinta and Rancho Mirage

• more details coming soon

And to be clear, it's not just businesses that can be part of this campaign; you too can be a part of the Hunger Action Month.

Details can be found on findfoodbank.org/events