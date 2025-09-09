Skip to Content
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage canceled for 2025

Published 11:28 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A beloved tradition in the Coachella Valley is being canceled this year.

Organizers of the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage say growing fear in the community—sparked by President Trump’s nationwide immigration crackdown—led to the decision.

Last year, the event drew more than 20,000 faithful walking 30 miles from Palm Springs to Coachella.

Now, that powerful show of unity and devotion won’t happen.

We’ll be speaking with organizers tomorrow to understand the impact—and the fear—gripping local families.

Stay right here with News Channel 3 for the very latest.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila

