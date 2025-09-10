Skip to Content
Missing 81-year-old woman found

today at 1:09 PM
Published 12:52 PM

Julia Lucero has been found, per CHP.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman last seen in Cathedral City Tuesday night.

Julia Lucero was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Cathedral City. She is believed to be on foot.

Lucero is described as five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, gray blouse, black pants, and blue sneakers.

If seen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

Jesus Reyes

