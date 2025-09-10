Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with curb, tree in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after striking a curb and colliding with a palm tree early Wednesday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

Police said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Palm Drive, near Park Lane.

"The rider was northbound on Palm Drive when he struck the east curb and subsequently collided with a palm tree," DHSPD Chief Steven Shaw wrote. "The adult male rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital but is expected to survive."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.