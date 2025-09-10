Skip to Content
News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with curb, tree in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:30 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after striking a curb and colliding with a palm tree early Wednesday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

Police said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Palm Drive, near Park Lane.

"The rider was northbound on Palm Drive when he struck the east curb and subsequently collided with a palm tree," DHSPD Chief Steven Shaw wrote. "The adult male rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital but is expected to survive."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content