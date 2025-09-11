Candlelight vigil in La Quinta honors 9/11 victims and heroes

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A sea of candlelight illuminated the Civic Center Campus in La Quinta Thursday night, as residents gathered in solemn remembrance of the lives lost and the heroes who emerged on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony, part of ongoing 9/11 commemorations across the Coachella Valley, served as both a memorial and a call for unity in today’s divided times.

Dozens of community members joined local leaders for a moment of silence and reflection, standing shoulder to shoulder beneath the glow of candlelight. For many, the emotions tied to the tragic events of 9/11 remain just as raw more than two decades later.

“To this day, it still touches everyone... I’m here tonight to remember that horrible day and to honor all those poor souls that were taken.” George Mendoza, Attendee

The centerpiece of the event was a permanent memorial featuring a steel beam recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center — a tangible reminder of the devastation and the resilience that followed.

City leaders spoke, recalling how the nation came together in the days following the attacks.

"We remember the unity. The compassion. The resolve. Strangers became neighbors. Communities became families. Our country stood tall.” John Pena, La Quinta Council Member

The ceremony also focused on educating younger generations — many of whom weren’t yet born when the attacks happened.

“We are here to remember — yes, but also to teach. To remind each other and the generations to come that remembering matters because forgetting is not an option.” Steve Sanchez, La Quinta Council Member

As candles flickered in the night, the overarching message was clear: unity, compassion, and courage must continue to guide us forward.

