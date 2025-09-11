Hiker hospitalized after minor medical emergency at Bump and Grind Trail
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was taken to the hospital after suffering a "minor medical emergency" while on the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert Thursday morning.
The incident was first reported at around 11 a.m.
A Rescue9 helicopter hoisted the patient out of the trail and onto a landing zone. The patient was then transported to the hospital via a ground ambulance.
No other details were available as of Thursday afternoon.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.