Man killed in hit-and-run crash Thursday in Banning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A hit-and-run investigation is ongoing after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Banning, police announced.

The crash was reported at around 5:35 a.m. on E. Ramsey Street, near the intersection with Val Monte Street.

Police originally responded to reports of a man lying on the roadway. Injuries to the male and

evidence at the scene indicated that the male had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a red Cadillac STS. The investigative team located a potential vehicle matching the description, with collision damage, at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Westward Avenue.

A search warrant was served on Friday morning at the location. Police said the suspect vehicle was collected as evidence, and two subjects were detained from inside the target residence. Both subjects were questioned and later released pending further investigation.

The Banning Police Department would like to thank the citizen who took the time to stop and report this incident and the local businesses who have been very helpful during this investigation.

Banning police urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170 and help seek justice for the victim and his family.

