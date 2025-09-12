Pride flagpole installed in Arenas District, community support needed

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A major milestone is unfolding in Palm Springs’ Arenas Business District: the flagpole for the landmark Pride flag has been erected, marking a visible step forward in what organizers hope will become a lasting symbol of inclusion, equality, and community pride.

The flagpole, at the intersection of Arenas Road and Indian Canyon Drive, has been installed as part of the Arenas District Flagpole Project spearheaded by Palm Springs Pride and local business leaders. It will fly the Gilbert Baker‑designed rainbow flag, along with other approved pride flags, and serve as a permanent installation at the gateway to the Arenas District.

With the pole in place, organizers are now seeking further support from the community to complete the project.

