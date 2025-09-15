EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Palm Springs affordable senior housing community

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents are scheduled to move into the highly anticipated Aloe Palm Canyon affordable housing project next week.

The Aloe Palm Canyon apartments, developed by West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation (WHCHC), features 71 one-bedroom units designated for residents 55 and older with incomes ranging from 0% to 80% Area Median Income (AMI).

Jesse Slansky, president and CEO of the nonprofit developer, said rents range from $903 to $1,480 per month depending on income level.

"We wanted to try to screen as many people in as possible," Slansky said. "There are a lot of people here in Palm Springs who qualify as senior and are still working. Having a 55 year floor helps capture more people in need."

Slansky said demand has been high with preference for people who live or work in Palm Springs in the lottery.

"There were hundreds of applicants in the initial lottery." Slansky said. "We just go in order. It was randomly sorted. You get a call that your number has come up, and then you can come and fill out the paperwork."

The development includes 25 units specifically reserved for seniors who have previously experienced homelessness leased through Riverside County’s coordinated entry system.

"We’re so excited. The residents are excited. The neighborhood is excited,” Slansky said. “This is bringing much needed, high quality, affordable housing here to Palm Springs.”

Slansky said 7 additional units will be leased with county assistance, targeting extremely low-income seniors and the rent is 30% of their income.

He said onsite staff will provide supportive services to help residents remain stable and independent.

The city provided the land for the project, issuing a request for proposals that ultimately led to Aloe Palm Canyon. Slansky credited current and past city leaders, including former Councilmember Geoff Kors, for backing the development.

“This was a unique opportunity for us because it was city-owned land,” Slansky said. “The city said, yes, we need affordable housing. Without their support, this project would not have come to fruition.”

Some amenities include:

A welcoming community room with a demonstration kitchen

A computer room/library for learning and leisure

A fully equipped fitness center

Laundry facilities, open off-street parking, and an on-site property manager's

office

office A beautiful outdoor gathering space designed for relaxation and socialization

The community is located at 1479 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

To apply visit this link. You will be added to the waitlist.

This is WHCHC first property in Riverside County. WHCHC "builds new high-quality apartment buildings and has renovated older ones that provide housing and services to lower and fixed-income people using environmentally sustainable materials and other components that protect the environment."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson received an exclusive first look preview inside the property, watch the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.