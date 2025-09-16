Hispanic Heritage Month highlights struggles for local businesses amid immigration fears

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off, communities across the U.S. are celebrating the culture, contributions, and resilience of Latino entrepreneurs. But some Latino-owned businesses are grappling with rising anxiety tied to increased immigration enforcement and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Some shop owners tell News Channel 3 they've seen a noticeable drop in foot traffic and customer engagement. Some attribute the slowdown to growing fear among undocumented and mixed-status families, many of whom are avoiding public spaces and limiting outings in light of recent ICE raids and policy threats.

Advocacy groups and local chambers of commerce are using this month to highlight not only the cultural impact of Latino businesses, but also the challenges they face.

Despite the obstacles, Latino business owners remain resilient—drawing on their heritage, family roots, and deep ties to their neighborhoods to keep moving forward.

