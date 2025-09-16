Palm Desert Aquatic Center suspends lap pool operations due to filtration system issues

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Desert Aquatic Center (PDAC) is temporarily suspending its lap pool operations due to ongoing issues with the facility’s filtration system.

Officials said weekend recreation swim will continue, but the lap pool will be closed until major repairs can be completed. The decision follows repeated episodes of reduced water clarity in the lap pool, especially during the summer months when pool use was high and outdoor temperatures triggered increased strain on the system.

Recent visibility issues have required intermittent closures to comply with public health guidelines and ensure swimmer safety.

A full replacement of the facility’s filter and pump systems is scheduled to begin in November 2025. The work will include new filtration systems for all three pools, upgraded heaters, and pump replacements.

Officials said renovations will result in overall improved pump room operations. The entire facility will close for approximately 8 to 10 weeks during the renovation, with a projected reopening in early 2026.

"The pump room equipment, including filtration systems, pumps, and heaters currently in place were installed when the facility opened in 2011. Over time, regular wear, extreme weather, and aging materials, particularly damaged fiberglass seals around the filter tanks, have compromised the system’s ability to maintain clear water. Water clarity is an important safety consideration, as main drains must be visible per the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health requirements. While staff have implemented short-term solutions and even attempted repairs, these efforts have not been sufficient to support a consistent lap swim schedule," reads an update from the PDAC.

The aquatic center operator, Family YMCA of the Desert, in coordination with City staff, have determined that at this time, lap swim sessions can no longer be offered reliably under current conditions. The recreation and splash pools, which are less impacted, will remain open.

Updated schedules can be found at pdpool.com.

Guests with questions about schedule impacts, refunds, or pass holds are encouraged to contact PDAC staff at 760-565-7467 or visit the facility’s website at pdpool.com. For regular updates on the pump room construction project, visit engagepalmdesert.com/pool.