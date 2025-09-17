Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa makes campaign stop in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is running for governor next year and made a campaign stop in Palm Springs Wednesday.

The Democrat addressed the Latino community on a recent Supreme Court decision allowing federal immigration officers to question their immigration status.

"Come in military style deportations, covered from head to toe like the Ku Klux Klan, not identifying themselves, assault weapons, flash bang grenades. They've deported citizens. They're targeting just Latinos for the most part," Villaraigosa said.

Villaraigosa served as LA mayor from 2005 to 2013.

He's received the endorsement from current LA Mayor Karen Bass.