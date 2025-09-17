Musician who spied on boys at Palm Desert restaurant restroom sentenced

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella Valley musician who spied on boys using a restaurant bathroom, illegally recording them, was sentenced today to three years in state prison.

Joseph Paul Seiders, 45, of Palm Desert in June pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of intent to invade privacy through use of a concealed camera, annoying minors and attempted invasion of privacy via cameras.

Seiders made his plea directly to Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini, without negotiations between the defense and prosecution.

During a hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday, Benjamini imposed the upper term sentence for the felony count. The lesser terms of incarceration for the misdemeanor counts were either set aside or folded into the prison sentence.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt, on April 7, an 11-year- old boy revealed that while he was using a Chik-Fil-A bathroom in the 73-000 block of Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert, a man entered and recorded him with a camera phone. The person left before patrol deputies arrived. However, two days later, employees observed the same individual going in and out of the bathroom at the same time as young boys, prompting calls to 911, Milbrandt said.

This time, deputies reached the location within a few minutes and arrested Seiders without incident.

They seized evidence from his ``residence, vehicle and cell phone,'' Milbrandt said.

After the defendant was taken into custody, it was confirmed that, for the last decade, he'd been drummer for the indie band New Pornographers.

The group issued a statement stating, "Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by news of the charges against Joe Seiders. We have severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

Seiders had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.