Community leaders break ground for new Palm Springs Public Library

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 40 million dollar renovation project is now underway in Palm Springs.

Community leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of what's being called a new chapter for the Palm Springs Public Library.

The ceremony marked the official start of a two year renovation effort.

The library building, which holds historic significance, will undergo major updates while preserving its iconic architectural design.

Palm Springs City Councilmember Grace Garner emphasized the vital role the space plays in providing access to resources, saying, "It’s huge for us. We wanted to upgrade our library for years and now that we’re finally here, it’s very exciting. The library is more than just books. This is a place for community. It acts as a cooling center, a warming center. There’s lots of clubs that meet here and our new renovation, our new library, is going to have even more space for people to connect."

The library has opened a temporary location at Rimrock Plaza, on East Palm Canyon near Gene Autry Trail. The city has pledged to keep this interim site open until the renovated library reopens to the public.