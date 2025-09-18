Eastbound I-10 lanes closed after seven-vehicle crash in Cabazon, two people seriously injured

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Two eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Cabazon are shut down following a seven-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 1:50 p.m. near the Main Street on-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol said there were several separate crashes in the same area.

The incident started at around 1:45 p.m. when officers located an overturned vehicle that had left the roadway and overturned onto the frontage road, near the train tracks. At the same location, officers located two separate crashes, a two-vehicle non-injury crash and a two-vehicle minor-injury crash.

Authorities said two patients were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Three additional patients suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two patients with minor injuries refused further medical treatment.

All eastbound lanes were initially shut down; however, the #1 and #3 lanes were reopened by 3:00 p.m.

