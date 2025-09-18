Skip to Content
Heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Mario batter Coachella Valley

Published 7:33 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario soaked the Coachella Valley on Thursday, bringing heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds to the area. The storm caused dangerous driving conditions and several incidents across the region.

A seven-car crash happened on I-10 in Cabazon, with one car going off the roadway. Emergency crews responded, and the crash caused major traffic delays. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The storm also brought down trees on Somerset and Highway 74, onto backyards.

Rain is expected to ease by Thursday night. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and avoid flooded roads.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

