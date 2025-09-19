Skip to Content
Gas line ruptured after crash in Palm Desert, nearby hotel temporarily evacuated

Published 6:20 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-vehicle crash led to a ruptured natural gas line early Friday evening in Palm Desert.

The crash was first reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the 74000 block of Abronia Trail.

One person sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

SoCalGas was requested to repair the ruptured gas line. An adjacent hotel was temporarily evacuated in an abundance of caution.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Jesus Reyes

