Man wanted for attempted homicide of Barstow police officer arrested in Indio

Published 6:39 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted homicide of a Barstow police officer was arrested Friday in Indio.

The suspect was arrested by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team after a brief standoff around 2:40 p.m. on the 47000 block of Palen Street, according to county jail records.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Details on the case he was originally wanted for were not immediately available. We've reached out to the Barstow Police Department for additional details.

Jesus Reyes

