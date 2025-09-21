Skip to Content
IID crews work to restore power just south of the Coachella Valley

IID
Published 11:22 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KESQ) - Imperial Irrigation District said crews were working around the clock to restore power to more neighborhoods following Thursday's storm.

IID called the damage severe and unusual.

Large mobile generators were deployed in some hard hit areas.

After Thursday's storm, IID reported 5,400 customers had been impacted by the storm, with about 100 power poles taken down between Holtville and El Centro.

