Coachella music festival sells out for the first time since 2023

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially sold out, organizers announced on Monday.

Passes for both weekends are no longer available on the festival's website. You can still sign up to join the waitlist if more passes become available.

According to several publications, it's the first time the festival has sold out since 2023.

It's also the earliest that the festival has announced its lineup.

The 2026 Coachella festival will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma.

Bieber, who is known to stay in the Coachella Valley often, built up excitement for his Coachella performance, shooting a music video on the festival grounds.

The festival will take place April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

