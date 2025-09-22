Local teen battling cancer, Johnny Brande, gets visit from Chargers’ offensive lineman Joe Alt

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. -- The sports fun continues for Johnny Brande, the local teenager diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, who is receiving treatment in Los Angeles.

After throwing out the first pitch last week at Dodger Stadium, Johnny had a special visitor on Monday.

Chargers offensive lineman Joe Alt stopped by UCLA Hospital to spend time with Johnny.

We told you about Johnny and his difficult journey back in June. You can find the full story HERE.

Johnny continues treatment in Los Angeles and has surgery in a few weeks. Following surgery, he will have more chemo and physical therapy.