Skip to Content
News

Local teen battling cancer, Johnny Brande, gets visit from Chargers’ offensive lineman Joe Alt

By
Updated
today at 10:05 PM
Published 9:57 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. -- The sports fun continues for Johnny Brande, the local teenager diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, who is receiving treatment in Los Angeles.

After throwing out the first pitch last week at Dodger Stadium, Johnny had a special visitor on Monday.

Chargers offensive lineman Joe Alt stopped by UCLA Hospital to spend time with Johnny.

We told you about Johnny and his difficult journey back in June. You can find the full story HERE.

Johnny continues treatment in Los Angeles and has surgery in a few weeks. Following surgery, he will have more chemo and physical therapy.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content