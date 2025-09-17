Johnny Brande, local teen battling cancer, throws out first pitch at Dodger Stadium

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Desert teenager Johnny Brande has been battling a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma.

We told you about Johnny and his difficult journey back in June. You can find the full story HERE.

An avid golfer and sports fan, Johnny has been in Los Angeles receiving treatment at UCLA hospital.

On Wednesday, Johnny got to have some fun, throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers game against the Phillies.

Local teen Johnny Brande, who's been battling rare form of cancer, threw out the first pitch tonight at Dodger Stadium. He also got to meet some of the team and enjoy the game. What a cool experience for a great kid. Way to go, Johnny! @johnbrande2028 @Dodgers @UCLAHealth pic.twitter.com/0hhtdFHX4E — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 18, 2025

Johnny got to enjoy the game with his family and even had the chance to meet some of the Dodger players.

Johnny recently finished his 25th and final day of radiation. He is only half-way through chemo and is scheduled for surgery next month. Following surgery, he will have more chemo and physical therapy.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this story.