Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines

Johnny Brande, local teen battling cancer, throws out first pitch at Dodger Stadium

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 8:59 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Desert teenager Johnny Brande has been battling a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma.

We told you about Johnny and his difficult journey back in June. You can find the full story HERE.

An avid golfer and sports fan, Johnny has been in Los Angeles receiving treatment at UCLA hospital.

On Wednesday, Johnny got to have some fun, throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers game against the Phillies.

Johnny got to enjoy the game with his family and even had the chance to meet some of the Dodger players.

Johnny recently finished his 25th and final day of radiation. He is only half-way through chemo and is scheduled for surgery next month. Following surgery, he will have more chemo and physical therapy.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content