CVWD tables proposal to shift water service in Sky Valley, Desert Edge to MSWD

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Water District tabled a decision that would have shifted water service responsibility in unincorporated areas east of Desert Hot Springs to Mission Springs Water District.

During Tuesday's meeting, CVWD boardmembers made it clear this process isn’t being driven by them.

CVWD Statement:

The CVWD Board of Directors appreciates the public’s constructive input as we begin exploring complex issues that affect multiple municipalities and our shared community. The Board voted at today’s public meeting to revisit the item regarding an application to the Riverside County LAFCO for review of the potential divestiture of water and sewer services, and the concurrent annexation of a portion of CVWD’s boundaries to Mission Springs Water District. This item will be revisited at a future meeting, following Mission Springs Water District’s discussion and potential vote to initiate a financial and feasibility analysis of the proposed acquisition. CVWD is committed to working with the community and to operating efficiently and responsibly as we evaluate the course of action that best serves the interests of its customers and the broader community.

Statement from MSWD: Today's meeting does not alter our primary focus or our commitment to the residents of Desert Hot Springs and the surrounding communities. Before our board can take any action, MSWD must gather additional information and conduct the necessary due diligence to determine the best path forward for our customer base. At the staff level, we will continue to support the City of Desert Hot Springs' economic development efforts while working with the CVWD team to develop a mutually beneficial path forward, whether this results in a service agreement between the agencies or a transfer of service to take part or all of the ID-8 area remains to be determined.

The CVWD board also discussed looking at other options to get water to Desert Hot Springs — but again, nothing will move ahead unless MSWD takes action.

Last week, News Channel 3's Shay Lawsom spoke with Sky Valley and Desert Edge residents who pushed back on the proposal, citing increasing costs.

